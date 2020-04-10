First and Last Mile Delivery Market – Global Industry Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment 2018 – 2026

First and Last Mile Delivery Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for first and last mile delivery at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global first and last mile delivery market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for first and last mile delivery services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global first and last mile delivery market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global first and last mile delivery market by segmenting it in terms of end-use, cargo type, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for first and last mile delivery service in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global first and last mile delivery market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The global first and last mile delivery market is primarily driven by the digitization in supply chain such as integration of major technologies such as smart logistics and warehousing, and critical analysis of information. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for first and last mile delivery in different industries, which in turn is likely to propel the first and last mile delivery mile market during the forecast period.

The report provides the estimated market size of first and last mile delivery for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on end-use, cargo type, vehicle type, and geography segments. Market size and forecast for each end-use, cargo type, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Consumer Connectivity Association, ACRA, World Bank, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, LinkedIn interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global first and last mile delivery market has been segmented as follows:

Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market, by Cargo Type

– Dry Goods

– Postal

– Liquid Goods

Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market, by End-use

– Chemical

– Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

– FMCG

– Hi-tech Product Industry

– Food and Beverage

– Others

Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market, by Vehicle Type

– Light Duty Vehicle

– Medium Duty Vehicle

– Heavy Duty Vehicle

