Global Access Control Device Market Size (Volume and Value) and Growth to 2025

In 2018, the global Access Control Device market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Access Control Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Access Control Device development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ASSA ABLOY

Johnson Controls International

dorma+kaba Holding

Allegion plc

Honeywell Security Group

Identiv

Nedap

Suprema HQ

Bosch Security Systems

Gemalto

OT-Morpho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Card-Based Readers

Biometric Readers

Electronic Locks

Controllers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Access Control Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Access Control Device development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

