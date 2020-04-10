Global Car Rental Services Market Insightful Trend Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Car Rental Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Acar rental,hire car, orcar hireagency is a company thatrentsautomobilesfor short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. It is often organized with numerous localbranches(which allow a user to return a vehicle to a different location), and primarily located nearairportsor busy city areas and often complemented by a website allowing onlinereservations.

By sector type, the market for Car Rental Services is segmented into Organized and Unorganized sectors. Organized sector segments is estimated to account for approximately 53.69% market valued at US $ 51,590.18 million in 2017 and should rise to a value of US $ 105362 million by 2025.

This report focuses on the global Car Rental Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Rental Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Enterprise Holdings

Localiza – Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz Corporation

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Rental Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Rental Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

