Global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cold Chain Warehousing
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Warehousing and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
