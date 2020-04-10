Global Content as a Service (CaaS) Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2025
Engaging consumers by providing relevant and personalized information has become essential for organizations so as to help them market their products or services continuously. Multiple channels are being used for this purpose such as mobile, television, internet, and stores. This has become important because customers today, like to gather all the information relating to the organization and the product they wish to buy. Thus, organizations have been using content management system application program interface (CMS API) so as to publish the desired information on the internet.
In 2018, the global Content as a Service (CaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Content as a Service (CaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content as a Service (CaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Contentful
Kentico
Contentstack
Zesty.io
Core dna
Scrivito
Butter CMS
Superdesk
Agility
Ingeniux CMS
dotCMS
Prismic.io
Sanity
Directus
Storyblok
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Content as a Service (CaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Content as a Service (CaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
