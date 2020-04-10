Global Cork Flooring Market Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2024

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Cork Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cork flooring has attracted significant interest among architects who look for safe and comfortable flooring in commercial areas, children’s play areas, and in numerous commercial and residential applications. Perhaps among all advantages of cork in flooring applications, the popularity has stemmed from its environmental-friendliness, especially due to an eco-friendly manufacturing process. Architects and engineers have been utilizing the soft surface, insulation, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial properties of cork floor. Additionally, an easy installation and maintenance of cork flooring is attractive proposition for end users. Manufacturers in Europe and the U.S. are reaping large revenue gains. In coming few years manufacturers are expected put their bets in the U.S.

This report studies the global market size of Cork Flooring in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cork Flooring in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cork Flooring market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Made of cork, cork flooring has excellent thermal and acoustical qualities. It’s beautiful, lightweight, warm to the touch, hypoallergenic, fire and insect-resistant, stable and renewable every 8-10 years. Recently, the appeal of green, or environmentally friendly, products has prompted a renewed interest in cork flooring for the home and commercial use.

Cork flooring is made of cork, which mainly distributed in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Morocco, etc. Under the restriction of raw material, manufactures mainly concentrated in Europe. California is the dominate consumption area of cork flooring in the USA, the consumption was 1130.1 K Sq.m. in 2016, accounting for about 44.62% of the USA total amount, followed by Georgia, with the consumption market share of 10.75%.

The industrial concentration of cork flooring is relatively high. AMORIM is the largest manufacture, with the sales of 840.7 K Sq.m. in the USA in 2016, occupied about 33.19% market share. Other leading players in cork flooring industry are USFloors, Granorte, WE Cork, MJO Cork and Corksribas. The top three companies occupied about 53.22% production share of the market in 2016.

The key manufacturers in the Cork Flooring include

AMORIN

Corksribas

USFloors

Granorte

MJO Cork

Home Legend

We Cork

Zandur

Expanko

Capri cork

Globus Cork

Jelinek Cork Group

Market Size Split by Type

Natural Cork Flooring

Colorful Cork Flooring

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

