Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Market: to be at Forefront by 2025

Cyclopentyl methyl ether (CPME) is a totally new hydrophobic ether solvent. Unlike other common ether solvents, CPME has unique excellent properties and is widely applicable as a replacement for Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Dioxane and other existing ether solvents.

The global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZEON

Lianyungang JM Bioscience

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99.9%

99.9%

Segment by Application

Reaction

Extraction

Coatings

Other

Table of Contents

2 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production

3.4.1 North America Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Cyclopentyl Methyl Ether (CPME) Consumption (2014-2019)

