Global Digital Transformation Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Digital Transformation Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Digital Transformation Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Digital Transformation is not necessarily about digital technology, but about the fact that technology, which is digital, allows people to solve their traditional problems. And they prefer this digital solution to the old solution.
North America dominates the global market, which can be attributed to the increasing popularity of the Internet and the accelerated use of different types of online payment models, especially in the retail sector. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the continuous expansion of the service industry, it is expected that the digital transformation will continue to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.
In 2018, the global Digital Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
Google
Microsoft
Apple
SAP SE
Dell EMC
Hewlett Packard
CA Technologies
Adobe Systems
Capgemini Group
Kelltontech Solutions
Accenture PLC
Cognizant Technology Solutions
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Alibaba
Tencent
Huawei
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620316-global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3620316-global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Large Enterprise
1.4.3 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT and Telecom
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size
2.2 Digital Transformation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Transformation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Transformation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Digital Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Transformation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Transformation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Transformation Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Digital Transformation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Apple
12.5.1 Apple Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Apple Recent Development
12.6 SAP SE
12.6.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.6.4 SAP SE Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.7 Dell EMC
12.7.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.7.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.8 Hewlett Packard
12.8.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.8.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development
12.9 CA Technologies
12.9.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.9.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Adobe Systems
12.10.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.10.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.11 Capgemini Group
12.12 Kelltontech Solutions
12.13 Accenture PLC
12.14 Cognizant Technology Solutions
12.15 PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)
12.16 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
12.17 Alibaba
12.18 Tencent
12.19 Huawei
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym