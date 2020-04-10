Global Digital Transformation Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Digital Transformation Industry

Digital Transformation is not necessarily about digital technology, but about the fact that technology, which is digital, allows people to solve their traditional problems. And they prefer this digital solution to the old solution.

North America dominates the global market, which can be attributed to the increasing popularity of the Internet and the accelerated use of different types of online payment models, especially in the retail sector. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the continuous expansion of the service industry, it is expected that the digital transformation will continue to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, the global Digital Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

Google

Microsoft

Apple

SAP SE

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard

CA Technologies

Adobe Systems

Capgemini Group

Kelltontech Solutions

Accenture PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Alibaba

Tencent

Huawei

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

