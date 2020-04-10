Global Digitized Logistics Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Digitized Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Digitized Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digitized Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digitized Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tech Mahindra

SAP

Oracle

Advantech

IBM

Huawei Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tracking and Monitoring Systems

Information Integrated Systems

Electronic Data interchange Systems

Database Management Systems

Fleet Management Systems

Order Management Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Warehouse Management

Labor Management

Transportation Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

