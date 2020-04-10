Global Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid Market to See Incredible Growth During 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A smart meter is an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy and communicates the information to the electricity supplier for monitoring and billing. Smart meters typically record energy hourly or more frequently, and report at least daily. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Such an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) differs from automatic meter reading (AMR) in that it enables two-way communication between the meter and the supplier. Communications from the meter to the network may be wireless, or via fixed wired connections such as power line carrier (PLC). Wireless communication options in common use include cellular communications (which can be expensive), Wi-Fi (readily available), wireless ad hoc networks over Wi-Fi, wireless mesh networks, low power long range wireless (LORA), ZigBee (low power low data rate wireless), and Wi-SUN (Smart Utility Networks).

Learn more Through Sample Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2220212

First of all, since the inception of electricity deregulation and market-driven pricing throughout the world, utilities have been looking for a means to match consumption with generation. Non-smart electrical and gas meters only measure total consumption, providing no information of when the energy was consumed. Smart meters provide a way of measuring this site-specific information, allowing utility companies to charge different prices for consumption according to the time of day and the season. Second, the markets in Europe and North America will be driven primarily by regional targets for energy-efficiency and reductions in energy.The large untapped consumer base and the increasing need to be energy efficient is expected to drive the submeter market in the Asia-Pacific region. In additionhigh power cost, energy efficiency strategies and the need to partition utility power bills among individual customer for individual force utilization has driven the development of the business sector.

The global Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electricity Submetering For Smart Grid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other

Segment by Application

Utilities

Home

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2220212

The following manufacturers are covered:

Landis+Gyr

Itron(Silver Spring Networks

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com