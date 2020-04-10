Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP): Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored
This report researches the worldwide Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
TechnipFMC
GE Oil and Gas
National Oilwell Varco
Shawcor
Airborne Oil and Gas
Wienerberger
Cosmoplast
Polyflow, LLC
PES.TEC
Aerosun Corporation
Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Type
Subsea and Offshore Type
Onshore Type
Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Breakdown Data by Application
Gas Distribution and Transport
Water Injection Lines
Oil Flow Lines
Others
Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
