Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market is Expected to Foresee an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Any illegal act involving the obtaining of something of value through willful misrepresentation is called fraud. Fraud detection and prevention systems (FDP) are those software applications which are used to provide analytical solutions for detection and prevention of fraud in future. Authentication solutions and fraud analytical solutions form the core of FDP systems. FDP systems analyze data from wide range of data sources for possible inaccuracies. It analyzes patterns, anomalies and trends in the transactions.

In 2018, the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

FICO (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

DXC Technology (US)

SAP (Germany)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Fiserv (US)

ThreatMetrix (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Experian (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance claims

Money laundering

Electronic payment

Mobile payment

Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

