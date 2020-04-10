Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market – Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast upto 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Gunshot detection systems have in the recent decade garnered marked steam among militaries, security professionals, and law enforcement agencies, most notably in homeland security in the U.S. Over the years, advances in sensors have bolstered the capacity of acoustic gunshot detection systems as well as their functionality. The systems are increasingly being deployed in various public locations. As a result, municipalities particularly have greatly benefitted from such technological advancements, as gunshot detection technology helps the regional law enforcement agencies control the ensuing chaos. Growing threat of firearm injuries in crowded places especially in states of North America and the U.K. has fueled the need for such systems. The global market will garner a sizable CAGR of 27.7% from 2019 to 2025 and reach worth of US$4.37 bn by 2025.

A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.

On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.

This report focuses on the global Gunshot Detection Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gunshot Detection Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Rafael

SST

Safran Electronics & Defense

Rheinmetall AG

ELTA Systems Ltd

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

CILAS

Qinetiq North America

Microflown Avisa B.V.

Shooter Detection Systems LLC

Safety Dynamics Inc

Information System Technologies

V5 Systems Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed System

Vehicle Mounted System

Portable System

Market segment by Application, split into

Homeland

Defense

