Global Gynecology Drugs Market Opportunities, Potential Growth and Forecast upto 2026

Global Gynecology Drugs market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global gynecology drugs market. High incidence and prevalence of gynecology diseases and rise in patient awareness are major drivers of the global market.

The global gynecology drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gynecology drugs market.

Global Gynecology Drugs Market: Key Segments

The global gynecology drugs market has been segmented based on therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, and region. Furthermore, in terms of therapeutics, the market has been divided into hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy. The non-hormonal therapy segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the effectiveness of the products, rise in adoption of these products, and new product development. Decreasing use of hormonal products due to the risk of breast cancer has boosted the demand for non-hormonal pharmaceutical products. In terms of indication, the global market has been classified into gynecology cancers, endometriosis, female infertility, menopausal disorder, gynecology infections, polycystic ovary syndrome, contraception (birth control), and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during forecast period, owing to the ease of use of online pharmacies and a rise in the number of internet users. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global gynecology drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global gynecology drugs market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Allergan Plc, and Bayer AG.

The global gynecology drugs market has been segmented as given below:

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, by Therapeutics

Hormonal Therapy

Estrogen Therapy

Progestin Therapy

Combination Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Others

Non-hormonal Therapy

Anti-Infective Agents

Anti-neoplastic Agents

Anti-inflammatory Agents

Others

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, by Indication

Gynecology Cancers

Endometriosis

Female Infertility

Menopausal Disorder

Gynecology Infections

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Contraception (Birth Control)

Others

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

