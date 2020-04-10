Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market has gathered pace in its growth due to the enormous demand for research and development outsourcing. Healthcare analytical testing services are extensively used by biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers to support throughout the stages of their drug development. This service provides support in the process of drug development started from discovery through clinical development or clinical trials to commercial use.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market by end user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and contract research organizations. In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time required to validate the process and product.

Geographically, the global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, growth in the biosimilars and generics markets, increasing number of analytical testing service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing by biopharmaceutical companies are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market in North America.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eurofins Scientific

Labcorp

SGS

Charles River

Wuxi Pharmatech

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)

Exova

Pace Analytical

Envigo

Intertek

MPI Research

Merck KGaA

Source Bioscience

Market segment by Application, split into

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Physical Characterization Services

Method Development and Validation

Raw Material Testing

Batch Release Testing Services

Stability Testing

Microbial Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

