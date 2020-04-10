Global HVAC Test Instruments Market To see Steady Growth By 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global HVAC Test Instruments Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A test instrument is used for testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) and maintenance activities of the HVAC system. Parameters such as airflow, quality, electrical connection and integration with other systems, temperature, and humidity conditions are measured using HVAC test instruments. These test instruments include clamp meters and anemometers, among others. Increasing occupant comfort at the lowest energy cost is the primary objective of HVAC TAB activities.

One trend in the market is building automation systems. Building automation systems (BAS) that control and monitor HVAC and other facilities of a given building are improved by embedding them with computing and digital communication tools that allow them to enhance energy efficiency. The number of integrated BAS installations has increased owing to the rise in the number of construction projects and building retrofits.

One driver in the market is rising concern over IAQ in buildings. HVAC test instruments are essential to ensure IAQ and compliance of HVAC systems with air quality standards. The growing concern over IAQ in buildings will contribute significantly to the growth of the market, primarily due to the extensive application of test instruments in the airflow and quality segment, which accounts for over 40% of the overall market share. Pollutions levels affect outdoor as well as indoor air quality. Recent developments in construction materials have resulted in the use of more synthetics and composites, which adversely affect IAQ.

The global HVAC Test Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HVAC Test Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Test Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fieldpiece Instruments

Fluke Corporation

Testo

TSI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dye Injector Kit

Refrigerant Measuring & Monitoring

UV Leak Detector Accessories

UV Leak Detector Kits

Gauges

Others

Segment by Application

Airflow

Quality

Electrical Connection

Temperature

Humidity Conditions

