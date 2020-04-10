Global Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market has Great Future Ahead

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A modern luxury car has over 70 ECUs to manage its electrical systems. These modern automobiles have many ECUs owing to the increasing demand for safety features, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs), in automobiles that can be implemented in a cost-effective manner using ECUs. Hybrid vehicles have a significant adoption rate of ECUs for various applications owing to the presence of electric drivetrain and requirement of efficient power management for greater mile range, leading to growth in the hybrid vehicle ECU market.

One trend in the market is development of hybrid ECU to control the system of HEV. The modern control system in HEVs uses few feedback loop and has desired velocity as the variable being controlled. In the modern control system, the driver acts as one of the control element that operates accelerator or brake as per the situation.

One driver in the market is cost reduction in hybrid vehicles, leading to their increased adoption. The hybrid segment is a prominent segment of the EVs owing to the scalability of the segment compared to other segments in EVs. Hence, the growth of this segment is vital for the ECU market, and the cost of hybrid passenger cars plays an important role for the same.

The global Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Engine Control Module

Transmission Control Module

Powertrain Control Module

Brake Control Module

Steering Control Module

Climate Control Module

Segment by Application

Hybrid Commercial Vehicles

Hybrid Passenger Cars

