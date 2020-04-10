Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market- Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydrophobic Coatings Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Hydrophobic coatings find use on metal, glass, wood, mineral, textiles, and concrete surfaces. Hydrophobic coatings feature dirt repellency, and resistance against corrosion, abrasion, and scratch. This makes hydrophobic coatings suitable for all kinds of surfaces, even complicated ones.

Hydrophobic coatings feature other properties too. They enhance contact between two surfaces by more than 90 degrees, thereby resulting in lotus effect between the two.

Building & construction and automotive are key end users of hydrophobic coatings. Serving such end users, which are rising exponentially, the demand for hydrophobic coatings is predicted to be robust. This substantiates the growth of hydrophobic coatings market predicted at nearly 6% CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2322479

This report studies the global market size of Hydrophobic Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Hydrophobic Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

DuPont

DryWired

3M

PPG Industries

Evonik

BP

Clariant

Corning

Dow Chemicals

Nippon

NeverWet

Lotus Leaf Coatings

Ultratech

Hydrobead

Aculon

UPT

Surfactis Technologies

Buhler

Nanogate

Market Segment by Product Type

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2322479

Market Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Photovoltaics

Electronic

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in