Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market- Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025
Hydrophobic coatings find use on metal, glass, wood, mineral, textiles, and concrete surfaces. Hydrophobic coatings feature dirt repellency, and resistance against corrosion, abrasion, and scratch. This makes hydrophobic coatings suitable for all kinds of surfaces, even complicated ones.
Hydrophobic coatings feature other properties too. They enhance contact between two surfaces by more than 90 degrees, thereby resulting in lotus effect between the two.
Building & construction and automotive are key end users of hydrophobic coatings. Serving such end users, which are rising exponentially, the demand for hydrophobic coatings is predicted to be robust. This substantiates the growth of hydrophobic coatings market predicted at nearly 6% CAGR from 2016 to 2022.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BASF
DuPont
DryWired
3M
PPG Industries
Evonik
BP
Clariant
Corning
Dow Chemicals
Nippon
NeverWet
Lotus Leaf Coatings
Ultratech
Hydrobead
Aculon
UPT
Surfactis Technologies
Buhler
Nanogate
Market Segment by Product Type
Polysiloxanes
Fluoro Alkylsilanes
Fluoropolymers
Others
Market Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Marine
Photovoltaics
Electronic
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
