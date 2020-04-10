Global Inflatable Packaging Market Trend Analysis & Competitive Research 2025
Global Inflatable Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
This report researches the worldwide Inflatable Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Inflatable Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Inflatable packaging is a type of flexible packaging that offers high protection to fragile goods against shocks during transit. This makes inflatable packaging preferred among product manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service providers. Inflatable packaging is also environment friendly over its bulkier counterparts such as paper cushioning and loose-fill peanuts.
Globally, the increasing number of internet users are increasingly preferring online retail channel for convenience. However, the delivery of goods requires safe packaging to prevent damage during handling and transportation. This is acting in favor of the inflatable packaging market.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Inflatable Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Inflatable Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Smurfit Kappa Group
Sealed Air Corporation
Pregis Corporation
FROMM Packaging Systems
Macfarlane Group
Polyair Inter Pack
Inflatable Packaging
Omniverse Foster Packaging Group
Aeris Protective Packaging
Free-Flow Packaging International
A E Sutton Limited
Easypack Limited
Uniqbag
Green Light Packaging
Inflatable Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Bubble Wraps
Inflated Packaging Bags
Air Pillows
Inflatable Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Healthcare
Homecare
Automotive and Allied Industries
Electrical & Electronics
E-Commerce
Shipping and Logistics
Food & Beverages
Inflatable Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
