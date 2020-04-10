Global Inflatable Packaging Market Trend Analysis & Competitive Research 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Inflatable Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Inflatable Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Inflatable Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Inflatable packaging is a type of flexible packaging that offers high protection to fragile goods against shocks during transit. This makes inflatable packaging preferred among product manufacturers, retailers, and logistics service providers. Inflatable packaging is also environment friendly over its bulkier counterparts such as paper cushioning and loose-fill peanuts.

Globally, the increasing number of internet users are increasingly preferring online retail channel for convenience. However, the delivery of goods requires safe packaging to prevent damage during handling and transportation. This is acting in favor of the inflatable packaging market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Inflatable Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Inflatable Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

FROMM Packaging Systems

Macfarlane Group

Polyair Inter Pack

Inflatable Packaging

Omniverse Foster Packaging Group

Aeris Protective Packaging

Free-Flow Packaging International

A E Sutton Limited

Easypack Limited

Uniqbag

Green Light Packaging

Inflatable Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Bubble Wraps

Inflated Packaging Bags

Air Pillows

Inflatable Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Healthcare

Homecare

Automotive and Allied Industries

Electrical & Electronics

E-Commerce

Shipping and Logistics

Food & Beverages

Inflatable Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

