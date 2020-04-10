Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Competitive Analysis by Players and Growth Rate 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Large Scale LNG Terminals Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Liquefied natural gas terminal is a structure designed to store liquefied natural gas. It comprises of special tanks, ships, building structures, port infrastructures, and pipelines.

Rising focus on shale gas production has changed the demand-supply demographic of several energy producing regions across the globe in the past few years.

The shale boom in the U.S. is on the verge of making North America, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas in the past years, an exporter of LNG.

The urgency to improve production and supply infrastructure owing to such changes is the key facilitator of growth for the global large-scale LNG terminals market.

The Large Scale LNG Terminals market was valued at 1920 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2650 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Large Scale LNG Terminals.

This report presents the worldwide Large Scale LNG Terminals market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Exxon-Mobil

Shell

Santos Limited

Chevron

Statoil ASA

Linde

PETRONAS

Cameron LNG

Gazprom

BP

Large Scale LNG Terminals Breakdown Data by Type

Liquefaction

Onshore

Offshore

Regasification

Onshore

Offshore

Large Scale LNG Terminals Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Large Scale LNG Terminals Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Large Scale LNG Terminals Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

