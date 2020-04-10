Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Trends & Cost of Production Analysis 2019
ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
This report presents the worldwide LED Driver and Chipset market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
An LED driver and chipset is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. An LED driver is a self-contained power supply which has outputs that are matched to the electrical characteristics of the LED or LEDs.
The prime concern about rising energy consumption and increasing carbon footprint at a global scale has prompted governments to motivate users to opt for LED technology, observes
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Advanced Analogic Technologies
Texas Instruments, INC.
Diodes, INC
Exar Corp
Nxp Semiconductors Nv
Stmicroelectronics N.V.
Fairchild Semiconductor
Freescale Semiconductor, INC
Infineon Technologies AG
Maxim Integrated Products
LED Driver and Chipset Breakdown Data by Type
LED Driver
Chipset
LED Driver and Chipset Breakdown Data by Application
Display
Lighting
Other
LED Driver and Chipset Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
LED Driver and Chipset Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
