Global Linear Motion Systems Market Key Development, Competitive Research & Challenges 2018

This report presents the worldwide Linear Motion Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Industrial machinery is prevalent among many different fields of industry. Linear motion is one of the basic mechanisms that design in the machinery. Linear motion utilizes sliding and rolling motions to transfer power and displacement into guiding linear-movement.

This mechanism is considered to be one of the most important factors in every industrial field.

Linear motion systems consist of linear rail, rail tables, guides, actuators, sliders, which help the manufacturing facility to continuously transfer products in a conveyor belt, or push it across for packaging.

Rising revenue from the replacement activities, high demand for linear motion systems in automotive industry and rapid industrialization in emerging countries are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Meanwhile, demand for linear motion products in the electronics and electronics-assembly industries particularly for battery manufacturing facilities and improved global economic conditions have facilitated growth. However, lack of effective product differentiation is one of the major factors hampering the market growth.

With expected revenue of $1778.68 million in 2018, China would be the largest regional market for linear motion products. The whole APAC region, owing to the rapid industrial development across countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan, the linear motion systems market will post impressive growth in the coming years. Additionally, the growth of the automation segment will also fuel the demand for linear motion systems stock in this region.

The Linear Motion Systems market was valued at 7360 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 12500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linear Motion Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

THK

Bosch Rexroth

Thomson

Rollon

SKF

SCHNEEBERGER

Schneider Electric Motion

NIPPON BEARING

HepcoMotion

Lintech

PBC Linear

Linear Motion Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Single-Axis Linear Motion Systems

Multi-Axis Linear Motion Systems

Linear Motion Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Material Handling

Machine Tools

Robotics

Linear Motion Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

