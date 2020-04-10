Global Magneto Rheological Fluid Market – Rapidly Growing Industry during 2018– 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Magneto Rheological Fluid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Magneto Rheological Fluid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Magneto Rheological Fluid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Magneto rheological fluid (MR fluid or MRF) can be defined as smart and controllable fluid. It is a non-colloidal mixture of ferromagnetic particles randomly dispersed in oil or water, along with surfactants used to avoid the settling of suspended particles. MR fluid, when subjected to magnetic field, quickly increases its apparent viscosity and becomes a viscoelastic solid. Similarly, MR fluid changes back to its original liquid state when the magnetic field is removed. These properties are highly useful in applications such as damping and braking and clutching systems.

MR fluid was first used in the automotive industry for damping and braking and clutching systems. Currently, several vehicle platforms such as the Cadillac and Corvette employ MR-based suspension systems. Nearly half of all automotive dampers are expected to use MR fluid in the next 15 to 20 years.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Magneto Rheological Fluid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Magneto Rheological Fluid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lord Corporation

Arus MR Tech

Liquids Research Limited

QED Technologies International, Inc.

Ioniqa Technologies

Industrial Metal Powders (I) Pvt. Ltd.

CK Materials Lab

ArProDEC

MRF Engineering LLC

Kolektor Group

Magneto Rheological Fluid Breakdown Data by Type

Silicon Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil

Paraffin Oil

Hydraulic Oil

Water

Others

Magneto Rheological Fluid Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Military & Defense

Optics

Electrical & Electronics

Medical & Prosthetics

Robotics

Others

Magneto Rheological Fluid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

