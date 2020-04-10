Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Dynamics, Key Challenges, Demands and Frontiers of Growth, 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Image Analysis Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical image analysis software market. Increase in patient population, rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, increase in the geriatric population, increase in per capita health care expenditure, improvement in health care infrastructure, and rise in the number of contractual agreements and acquisitions by manufacturers are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global medical image analysis software market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical image analysis software market.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Key Segments

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, end-user, and region. In terms of software type, the global market has been classified into integrated software and standalone software. Based on imaging type, the medical image analysis software market has been categorized into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. In terms of modality, the market has been bifurcated into CT, MRI, PET, SPECT, ultrasound, radiographic imaging, and other modalities. Based on application, the market has been segregated into cardiology, orthopedic, oncology, neurology, nephrology, dental, gynecology, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical image analysis software market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic Inc., Pie Medical Imaging, Media Cybernetics, Inc., AQUILAB, MIM Software Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated., and ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

The global medical image analysis software market has been segmented as below:

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type

Integrated

Standalone

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type

2D imaging

3D imaging

4D imaging

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Neurology

Nephrology

Dental

Gynecology

Others

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and academic institutes

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

