Global Night Vision Device Market Overview, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2018-2026

Global Night Vision Device Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the night vision device market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends expected to be witnessed in the night vision device market from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities in the night vision device market during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective on growth of the night vision device market, in terms of both value (in US$ Mn) and volume (in million units), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global night vision device market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario in the global night vision device market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments of the market have been benchmarked based on their size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global night vision device market, every region mentioned in the report has been provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics including drivers, restrains, and the current and future opportunities for the night vision device market. Outlook analysis of the global market has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by leading players in the night vision device market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting idea of different trends in the global night vision device market.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global night vision device market, by segmenting the market, based on type, into personal use and vehicle use. The personal use segment has been sub-divided into scopes, goggles (bi-ocular & monocular), cameras, and others. Based on technology, the market has been divided into image intensifiers, thermal imaging, and others. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into military & defense, law enforcement, hunting, wildlife observation, surveillance & security, navigation, and others. The report provides detailed, region-wise segmentation of the global night vision device market and categorizes it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and white papers are usually referred.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Competition Scenario

The research study comprises profiles of leading companies operating in the global night vision device market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments in and spending on night vision devices and developments by major market players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the global night vision device market are Armasight, ATN Corporation, BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications, Meopta, Newcon Optik, Optix, Sofradir EC, and Thales Group.

The global night vision device market has been segmented as follows:

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Type

Vehicle Use (Cameras)

Personal Use

Scopes

Goggles (Bi-ocular & Monocular)

Cameras

Others (Binoculars, Clips on, etc.)

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Application

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Wildlife Observation

Surveillance & Security

Navigation

Others

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

