Global Power Line Carrier System Market Insights and Trends to 2025
This report presents the worldwide Power Line Carrier System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The Power Line Carrier System market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Line Carrier System.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Amtel
Sigma Designs
Lantiq Semiconductor
Marvell Technology
Echelon
Maxim Integrated
Cypress Semiconductor
Lumenpulse
Semitech Semiconductor
Power Line Carrier System Breakdown Data by Type
Broadband
Narrowband
Power Line Carrier System Breakdown Data by Application
Smart Grid
Indoor Networking
M2M
Others
Power Line Carrier System Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Power Line Carrier System Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
