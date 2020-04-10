Global Rail Infrastructure Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Rail Infrastructure Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global rail infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of type into railroad, rapid transit, and locomotive. Locomotives are traditionally used to haul freight and passenger wagons for long distance main line transport. However, vehicles such as metros, light rail vehicles, and subways are being used for intra-city as well as intercity transportation.

The increasing demand for rail infrastructure drives the market. Growing global population, increasing urbanization, rising need for cleaner and faster modes of transportation, and economic growth are key factors contributing to growth of market. Europe is a major established market for global rail infrastructure and is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period. Asia-Oceania comprises emerging and developing economies such as India, China, Japan, and Korea, and is experiencing a considerable growth in population. Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

The global Rail Infrastructure market is valued at 47000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 61400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rail Infrastructure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rail Infrastructure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

National Railroad Passenger Corporation

BNSF Railway Company

Norfolk Southern Corp

The Kansas City Southern Railway Company

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Railcar

Segment by Application

Rail Network

New Track Investment

Maintenance Investment

