Global Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Segments, Current Trends & Factors Driving Growth 2018

The market for sausage and hotdog casings has evolved driven by advances in materials used in casing links, and has underpinned major developments in sausage making. Both natural and artificial sausage casings have attracted food companies for their unique benefits. Natural casing has been preferred for their advantage in preserving the flavor of sausage fillings, as also enhancing their visual appeal. The opportunities in the global market are projected to touch valuation of US$8.16 bn by 2025. Sizable revenues over the past few decades has accrued from the sales of artificial sausage skin made from collagen or cellulose. Synthetic sausage casings have grown in popularity on account of the fact they have good uniformity and material strength.

Casing, sausage casing, or sausage skin is the material that encloses the filling of a sausage. Casings are divided into two categories, natural and artificial. Artificial casings, such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and extruded casings, are relatively new to the field.

Artificial casings are made of collagen, cellulose, or even plastic and may not be edible. Artificial casings from animal collagen can be edible, depending on the origin of the raw material.

Viscofan accounted for 14.21% global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 7.34%, 6.17%, including Viskase, Devro.

Global consumer market share are mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific takes the consumption market share of 46.36% in 2016, Europe followed by with 24.83% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow down price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the United States recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market is valued at 6550 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sausage/Hotdog Casings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sausage/Hotdog Casings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sausage/Hotdog Casings in these regions.

