Global Shared Mobility Market Analysis to Grow at CAGR over Period 2018-2026

Shared Mobility Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for shared mobility at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global shared mobility market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for shared mobility services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global shared mobility market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global shared mobility market by segmenting it in terms of sector type, type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy level, power source, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for shared mobility service in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global shared mobility market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The global shared mobility market is primarily driven by the fueling demand for internet- and smartphone-based shared mobility services such as ride-sharing and ride sourcing. Lower number of vehicles per 1000 people across several nations, increase in population, rapid rise in urbanization, and rise in number of working class people willing to travel to their workplaces and homes coupled with a lack of proper public transportation facilities are fueling the demand for ride hailing services across the globe, which in turn is fueling the global shared mobility market.

The report provides the estimated market size of shared mobility for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on sector type, type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy level, power source, and geography segments. Market size and forecast for each sector type, type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy level, and power source have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The global shared mobility market has been segmented as follows:

Global Shared Mobility Market, by Type

Ride-sharing

Vehicle Rental/Leasing

Ride Sourcing

Private

Global Shared Mobility Market, by Business Model

P2P

B2B

B2C

Global Shared Mobility Market, by Region/ by Country/ Sub-region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) (GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

