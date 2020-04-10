Global Sleeping Pillow Market Services, Types, Trends & Advancements 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Sleeping Pillow Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The drive for sleeping pillow market rides on the back of constantly advancing quality of living worldwide. Over the past few decades, rapid pace of economic development world over has helped sleep science gather momentum. Subsequently, there have been advances in the pillow materials, price, and distribution channels, especially in emerging economies of the world. A rising hospitality industry has also spurred the demand for sleeping pillow, most notably in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Expanding at modest CAGR during 2019 – 2025, the global market is estimated to cross valuation of US$19 bn by the period-end. During this period, prices of sleeping wheels will see upward trajectory, stirring competitions in the market.

Sleeping pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the sleeping pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, sleeping pillow should be used.

Sleeping Pillow refers to a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. It contains cotton pillow, down pillow, memory foam pillow, and others. The sleeping pillow industry is characterized by a large number of competitors, none of which are dominant. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of sleeping pillow are distributed around the world.

With the rapid development of economy and people’s living standards gradually improved, global demand for sleeping pillow is increasing. The major downstream is household application. In 2016, residential application accounts for 50.79% of global consumption, hotel application takes 25.67%.

Asia-Pacific is the dominate consumer in pillow industry. The sales volume of China was 681 Million PCS in 2016, occupied about 50.68% of the total amount. MEA & LA is second consumer, with the sales volume of 233 Million PCS, and the sales market share of 17.34% in 2016.

The global average sale price of pillow is in the increasing trend, from 9.1 USD /PCS in 2012 to 9.8 USD/PCS in 2016. Retail price will be higher, according to our statistics, the global retail price in 12.9 USD/PCS. With the situation of competition, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The global Sleeping Pillow market is valued at 15600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 19300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sleeping Pillow market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sleeping Pillow in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sleeping Pillow in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sleeping Pillow market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sleeping Pillow market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

