Global Water Heater Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2025

KD Market Insights offers an extensive study on Water Heater Market 2018, which represents a detailed analysis of the report. The report on Water Heater market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The exclusive data offered in the report is collected by research and industry expert team.

The global water heater market was valued at $32,603 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $48,519 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. A water heater is a heating device that uses energy from various external sources and transfers it to heat the water. It is mostly used for purposes such as bathing, cleaning, cooking, and space heating. Water heater comes in various type such as gas-based water heater, instant water heaters, storage water heaters, and solar water heater. The selection of a proper water heater depends upon several important factors such as the type of building that it is to be installed into availability of fuel types requirements of the householder, storage and distribution temperature, fuel cost and efficiency of the system, installation and maintenance cost, and safety of the user.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4333

Moreover, consumer inclination towards the adoption of energy efficient systems, favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters have boosted the growth of the water heater market. Furthermore, rise in number of hospitals and hotels, and increase in population and improved infrastructure in rural areas is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global water heater market. However, frequent outages and electricity shortage (in developing countries), technical issues, and rising electricity prices and high operating costs of electric water heaters may restrain the market growth.

The report segments the global water heater market based on type, application, and distribution channel. By type, the market is divided into gas, instant, storage, and solar. Based on application, it is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial. By distribution, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.

The key players of the global water heater industry profiled in the report include A. O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo SPA, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Bradford White Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Noritz Corp, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rinnai Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.

Key Benefits for Water Heater Market:

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics of the global water heater market from 2018 to 2025.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market shares.

– Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global water heater market is provided.

– An in-depth analysis of the global water heater market helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Water Heater Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Gas

– Instant

– Storage

– Solar

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

By Distribution channel

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Specialty Stores

– E-Commerce

– Others (Wholesalers, distributors)

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/water-heater-market-amrr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: WATER HEATER MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GAS

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. INSTANT

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. STORAGE

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. SOLAR

4.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: WATER HEATER MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. RESIDENTIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WATER HEATER MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SUPERMARKET/HYPERMARKET

6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. SPECIALTY STORES

6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. ECOMMERCE

6.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: WATER HEATER MARKET BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by Type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by Application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.2.5. Market size and forecast by Country

7.2.6. U.S. WATER HEATER MARKET

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.2.7. CANADA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.2.8. MEXICO WATER HEATER MARKET

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.4. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3.5. Market size and forecast by Country

7.3.6. GERMANY WATER HEATER MARKET

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.6.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.6.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3.7. UK WATER HEATER MARKET

7.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.7.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3.8. FRANCE WATER HEATER MARKET

7.3.8.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.8.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.8.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3.9. ITALY WATER HEATER MARKET

7.3.9.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.9.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.9.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3.10. SPAIN WATER HEATER MARKET

7.3.10.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.10.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.10.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.3.11. REST OF EUROPE WATER HEATER MARKET

7.3.11.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.3.11.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.3.11.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4. ASIA PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.4. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4.5. Market size and forecast by Country

7.4.6. CHINA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.6.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4.7. INDIA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.4.7.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.7.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.7.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4.8. JAPAN WATER HEATER MARKET

7.4.8.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.8.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.8.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4.9. SOUTH KOREA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.4.9.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.9.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.9.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4.10. AUSTRALIA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.4.10.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.10.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.10.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.4.11. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC WATER HEATER MARKET

7.4.11.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.4.11.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.4.11.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast by Type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast by Application

7.5.4. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.5.5. Market size and forecast by Country

7.5.6. SOUTH AFRICA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.5.6.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.5.6.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.5.6.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.5.7. TURKEY WATER HEATER MARKET

7.5.7.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.5.7.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.5.7.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.5.8. BRAZIL WATER HEATER MARKET

7.5.8.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.5.8.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.5.8.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.5.9. SAUDI ARABIA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.5.9.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.5.9.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.5.9.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

7.5.10. REST OF LAMEA WATER HEATER MARKET

7.5.10.1. Market size and forecast by Type

7.5.10.2. Market size and forecast by Application

7.5.10.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution channel

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4333

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

More [email protected] https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/