Global Water Treatment Chemicals- Check out the Challenges and Research Market 2019-2025

The water treatment chemicals market gains from extensive efforts for treatment of water, predominantly industrial water in a bid to conserve water for human use. Sewage water both from industries and domestic use, if chemically treated is suitable for non-drinking purposes.

Water treatment, especially of industrial water has environmental significance too. Industrial water carries certain chemicals that need to be eliminated to prevent it from running in the environment. This results in direct benefits of availability of reusable water, protection of environment, helps keep diseases at bay, and helps strengthens economy.

With such tangible benefits of chemical treatment of waste waste, the demand for waste treatment chemicals is poised to be solid. This boosts growth of water treatment chemicals market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

The Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

BASF

Arkema

Kemira

DuPont

GE Water & Process Technologies

SNF Group

Ashland Corporation

Chemifloc

Kurita

AkzoNobel

Baw Water Additives

Lonza Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Biocides & Disinfectants

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Foam Control

pH Stabilizers

Scale Inhibitors

Market Segment by Application

Chemical Processing

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Municipal

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Water Treatment Chemicals status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Water Treatment Chemicals manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

