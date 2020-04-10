Innovative Change : Global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) Market offers an six-year forecast for the global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) market between 2019 and 2025. In terms of value, the Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) market.

Underwater wireless communication network provides support and differentiated services for applications such as real-time monitoring, surveillance, communication tools for UAV and weather forecasting. With the increase in off-shore oil & gas industry, monitoring pollution in water environment, collection of data from the bottom of the sea, detection of new objects, and transmission of data between the ships have become crucial and require proper communication.

Over the past two decades, heavy cables are being used to establish a high-speed communication channel between the remote source and the surface. This has got many shortcomings which include cost and durability. To overcome these problems, the necessity of underwater wireless communication is proving vital.

In 2018, the global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SAAB AB

Fugro

Konsberg Gruppen

EvoLogics GmbH

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Subnero Pte LTd

SONARDYNE

DSPComm

AquaSeNT

Nortek AS

Bruel and Kjar

Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

Benthowave Instrument Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Acoustic Communications

Optical Communications

RF Communications

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Military & Defense

Scientific Research & Development

Marine

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Underwater Wireless Communication (UWC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

