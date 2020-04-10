IoT Enabled Home Appliances Market Is Expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% Forecast by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” IoT Enabled Home Appliances Market – By Product (Air Conditioners, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Wall Ovens, Washing Machines, Television, Others), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The IoT Enabled Home Appliances Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global IoT enabled home appliances market is forecasted to thrive at a 30.1% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The IoT enabled home appliances can connect to the internet and can share the data with other connected devices. Factor such as increase in demand for IoT enabled home appliances in commercial sectors due to its technological superiority is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the IoT enabled home appliances market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of IoT enabled home appliances market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product
– Air Conditioners
– Dishwashers
– Refrigerators
– Wall Ovens
– Washing Machines
– Television
– Others
By Connectivity
– Wi-Fi
– Bluetooth
– Near Field Communication
– Others
By Distribution Channel
– Online Store
– Offline Store
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– SAMSUNG
– Bosch
– LG Electronics
– Panasonic Corporation
– Whirlpool Corporation
– Honeywell International Inc.
– AB Electrolux
– GE Appliances
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive Landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and By Geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market
3. Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Air Conditioners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Dishwashers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Refrigerators Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.7. Wall Ovens Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8. Washing Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.9. Television Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market Segmentation Analysis, By Connectivity
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity
11.4. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. Near Field Communication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global IoT enabled Home Appliances Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
12.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Product
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
13.2.1.4. Air Conditioners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Dishwashers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Refrigerators Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Wall Ovens Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.8. Washing Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.9. Television Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.1.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Connectivity
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity
13.2.2.4. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Near Field Communication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Distribution Channel
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.2.3.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Product
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
13.3.1.4. Air Conditioners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1.5. Dishwashers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1.6. Refrigerators Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1.7. Wall Ovens Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1.8. Washing Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1.9. Television Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.1.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.2. By Connectivity
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity
13.3.2.4. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.2.5. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.2.6. Near Field Communication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.3. By Distribution Channel
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.3.3.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4. By Country
13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1. By Product
13.4.1.1. Introduction
13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
13.4.1.4. Air Conditioners Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1.5. Dishwashers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1.6. Refrigerators Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1.7. Wall Ovens Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1.8. Washing Machines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1.9. Television Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.1.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.2. By Connectivity
13.4.2.1. Introduction
13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity
13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity
13.4.2.4. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.2.5. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.2.6. Near Field Communication Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.3. By Distribution Channel
13.4.3.1. Introduction
13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.4.3.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.3.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4. By Country
13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.4.3. China Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.4. India Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue…
