Iron Oxide Pigments Market Global Industry Perspective, with Share, Size, Manufacturers, Opportunities, Current Trends, Investment Feasibility till 2023

Market Defination:

Iron Oxide Pigments comprises iron and oxides and can be produced from both natural and synthetic sources. Naturally, Iron Oxide Pigments are derived from hematite (red iron oxide mineral), limonites (yellow or brown minerals) such as ochers, siennas & umbers, and magnetite (black iron oxide). Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigments are produced from basic chemicals by three processing methods which includes precipitation of iron salts, thermal decomposition of iron salts, and reduction of organic compounds by iron. The product finds use in numerous applications including construction, paints & coatings, plastics, paper, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics among others.

Key Players Analysed in this Report are :

Some of the key players in the Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market are Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd.(China), BASF SE (Germany), Tronox Limited (US), Venator Materials PLC.(UK), Lanxess (Germany), Applied Minerals Inc.(US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Brenntag Specialties, Inc.(Singapore), and Cathay Industries (Hong Kong).

Overview:

The global demand for Iron Oxide Pigments is driven by expanding building and construction industry on account of increasing requirement for modern residential architecture and increasing spending on construction activities by the government. It is being widely used in numerous construction applications which includes concrete, roof tiles, soft fall rubber, bricks, blocks, pavers, and asphalt due to superior properties such as non-toxicity, inertness, opacity, uniformity of colour, and chemical resistance among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market has been segmented by Color, Type, End-Use Industry, and Region. Based on Type, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic Iron Oxide Pigments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in major end-use industries such as construction, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and cosmetics and personal care due to superior benefits offered which includes high tinting strength, consistency and high purity.

Based on Color, Red Iron Oxide Pigments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Red Iron Oxide Pigments are widely preferred over yellow and Black Iron Oxide Pigments due to their superior properties such as excellent light and weather resistance, high coloring & hiding power, rust & UV resistance, and excellent pigment and chemical properties among others.

Based on End-Use Industry, the market has been segmented into, construction, paints and coatings, plastics, paper, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food & beverage, and others. The construction segment accounted for the largest market share on account of the increased spending in residential and non-residential construction globally. The paints and coatings segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing end-use industry as a result of the increasing demand in construction and automobile industry.

Regional Analysis:

Based on Region, the Iron Oxide Pigments Market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Iron Oxide Pigments Market on account of the growing end-use industries in the region, especially the building and construction, paints & coatings, and cosmetics & personal care industries. An expanding population base and rising disposable income of consumers are the other factors driving market growth.

North America & Europe are prominent markets for Iron oxide pigments due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings in construction and automobile industry.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to register moderate growth during the review period as a result of the growing industrial base in these regions.

Intended Audiences:

Iron Oxide Pigments Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Iron Oxide Pigments

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End User

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market, By Color

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Red

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.3 Yellow

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.4 Black

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Natural

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

7.3 Synthetic

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023