Latest Outlook : Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Industrial Lifting Equipment market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Industrial Lifting Equipment market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Industrial Lifting Equipment market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.
Lifting equipment is a general term for any equipment that can be used to lift loads. In this report, the overall industrial lifting equipment market has been segmented on the basis of four lifting equipment forklift, aerial work platform, crane, and hoist.
In 2017, cranes held the largest share of the overall industrial lifting equipment market. Cranes are an integral part of the global material handling industry. The increasing demand for construction machinery in the construction industry and in the mining industry for ore extraction are driving the demand for cranes. The market for hydraulic cranes by operations held the largest market share in 2017. Hydraulic cranes are widely used for hoisting and moving heavy materials in shipyards, warehouses, and industrial workshops. Moreover, hydraulic cranes are used in transport, manufacturing, and construction industries.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall industrial lifting equipment market. However, the industrial lifting equipment market in Europe and North America is likely to witness substantial growth. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market for cranes and hoists, owing to the significant investment being made for construction activities in the region. The rising need for infrastructure in developing economies such as India and China supplements the growth of the industrial lifting equipment market in this region.
The Industrial Lifting Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Lifting Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide Industrial Lifting Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Industrial Lifting Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
By Operations
Diesel
Electric
Gasoline & LPG/CNG
by Type
Boom Lifts
Scissor Lifts
Vertical Mast Lifts
Others
Industrial Lifting Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Manufacturing
Wholesale & Retail Distribution
Freight & Logistics
Others
Industrial Lifting Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Industrial Lifting Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Industrial Lifting Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Lifting Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
