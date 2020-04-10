Latest Research report on Aquaponics Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Aquaponics market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Aquaponics analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including By Component, By Application, By Production Type, and By Equipment type.

Global aquaponics market accounted for USD XXX.X Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XXX.X Million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of XX.X% between 2018 and 2024. Aquaponics is a farming technique that combines aquaculture and hydroponics to grow fish and plants together in an integrated system. Aquaponics has become increasingly popular as a growing system in recent years and this can be attributed to their ability to grow different types of food consuming very few resources in the process.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/214



The world’s population is expected surpass 10 billion by 2050. It is becoming ever more difficult to satisfy the global demand for food in a maintainable manner. in order to meet the food demand of an increasing population, the government and farmers are adopting more advanced farming techniques such as Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, soiled based and other hybrid methods. The farmers are majorly growing leafy greens, tomatoes, cabbage, mint, peppers, cucumbers, fish, and shrimp through the aquaponics system. This rising popularity of aquaponics system is resulting in an increase in the number of small and large aquaponics farms across the globe and these farms are also encouraging the consumption of other supplies such as growing media and others.

Land use across the globe is shifting from agriculture to urban and industrial uses. Changing climate has also resulted in lower production yields, loss of arable land and reduced resilience. Further, growing scarcities of natural resources have been encouraging the adoption of aquaponics system since aquaponics is an effective way to produce more food with limited resources than conventional farming, and it also does not depend on arable land availability and external climate conditions.

The labor shortage is another major factor which has encouraged the growth of the aquaponics system. Aquaponics is a labor-saving technique and can be inclusive of any gender and age categories. In the face of population growth coupled with the current and escalating extent of soil degradation, water scarcity, and climate-related challenges, developing efficient and integrated agriculture techniques such as aquaponics will support agriculture industry in coming years. However, the development of other controlled environment farming methods and strong dominance of conventional farming methods are limiting the growth of global aquaponics market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of aquaponics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Rearing Tank

– Settling Basin

– Filtration unit

– Consumables

– Others

By Application

– Commercial

– Home Food Production

– Others

By Production Type

– Plants

– Fruits and Vegetables

– Herbs

– Tobacco

– Others

– Fish

By Equipment

– Fish Purge Systems

– Aerators

– Sensors

– In-Line Water Heaters

– Pumps and Valves

– Grow Lights

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Pentair Plc.

– Aquaponic Solutions

– Nelson and Pade Inc.

– Green Life Aquaponics

– ECF Farmsystems GmbH

– Colorado Aquaponics

– Symbiotic Aquaponic

– living green Company

– Aquaculture Innovations

– Urbagrow Aquaponics

– Other Major & Niche Players

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/aquaponics-market-2017

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aquaponics Market

3. Global Aquaponics Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Aquaponics Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Aquaponics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10. Global Aquaponics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

10.4. Rearing Tank Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10.5. Settling Basin Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10.6. Filtration unit Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10.7. Consumables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11. Global Aquaponics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Commercial Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11.4.1. Home Food Production Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11.4.2. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12. Global Aquaponics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Production Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Production Type

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Production Type

12.4. Plants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.1. Fruits and Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.2. Herbs Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.3. Tobacco Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5. Fish Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13. Global Aquaponics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment

13.4. Fish Purge Systems Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13.5. Aerators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13.6. Sensors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13.7. In-Line Water Heaters Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13.8. Pumps and Valves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13.9. Grow Lights Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

13.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

14.2.1.4. Rearing Tank Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.1.5. Settling Basin Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.1.6. Filtration unit Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.1.7. Consumables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.1.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.2. By Application

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.2.4. Commercial Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.2.5. Home Food Production Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.2.6. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.3. By Production Type

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Production Type

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Production Type

14.2.3.4. Plants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.3.4.1. Fruits and Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.3.4.2. Herbs Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.3.4.3. Tobacco Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.3.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.3.5. Fish Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4. By Equipment

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment

14.2.4.4. Fish Purge Systems Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4.5. Aerators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4.6. Sensors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4.7. In-Line Water Heaters Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4.8. Pumps and Valves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4.9. Grow Lights Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.4.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.1. By Component

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

14.3.1.4. Rearing Tank Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.1.5. Settling Basin Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.1.6. Filtration unit Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.1.7. Consumables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.1.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.2. By Application

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.3.2.4. Commercial Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.2.5. Home Food Production Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.2.6. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.3. By Production Type

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Production Type

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Production Type

14.3.3.4. Plants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.3.4.1. Fruits and Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.3.4.2. Herbs Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.3.4.3. Tobacco Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.3.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.3.5. Fish Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4. By Equipment

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment

14.3.4.4. Fish Purge Systems Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4.5. Aerators Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4.6. Sensors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4.7. In-Line Water Heaters Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4.8. Pumps and Valves Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4.9. Grow Lights Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

14.3.4.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/214



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com