Latest Research report on Light Therapy Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Light Therapy market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Light Therapy analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Based on Product, Based on Application, Based on Light Type, Based on End-use Type.



KD Market Insights added a title on “Light Therapy Market – 2019-2025” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Light Therapy Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Light Therapy Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Light Therapy Market Size & Forecast:

Global Light Therapy market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Light Therapy Market Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Light Therapy market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Product

– Light box

– Floor and desk lamps

– Light visor

– Handheld devices for skin treatment (HDST)

– Dawn simulator

– Light therapy bulbs

– Others

Based on Application

– Psoriasis

– Vitiligo

– Eczema

– Acne vulgaris

– Winter blues

– Sleeping disorders

– Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

– Others

Based on Light Type

– Blue light

– Red light

– White light

– Others

Based on End-use

– Homecare settings

– Dermatology clinics

– Others

Global Light Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Light Therapy market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Light Therapy market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Aura Daylight

– Beurer

– BioPhotas

– Chal-Tec

– Koninklijke Philips

– Lucimed

– Lumie

– Northern Light Technology

– Nature Bright

– Neutrogena

– Photomedex

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Light Therapy Market

3. Global Light Therapy Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Light Therapy Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Light Therapy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

9. Global Light Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.4. Light box

9.5. Floor and desk lamps

9.6. Light visor

9.7. Handheld devices for skin treatment (HDST)

9.8. Dawn simulator

9.9. Light therapy bulbs

9.10. Others

10. Global Light Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Psoriasis

10.5. Vitiligo

10.6. Eczema

10.7. Acne vulgaris

10.8. Winter blues

10.9. Sleeping disorders

10.10. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

10.11. Others

11. Global Light Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis, By Light Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Type

11.4. Blue light

11.5. Red light

11.6. White light

11.7. Others

12. Global Light Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

12.4. Homecare settings

12.5. Dermatology clinics

12.6. Others

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Light Therapy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.3. By Light Type

13.2.4. By End-use

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3. Europe Light Therapy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.1. By Product

13.3.2. By Application

13.3.3. By Light Type

13.3.4. By End-use

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4. Asia Pacific Light Therapy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.1. By Product

13.4.2. By Application

13.4.3. By Light Type

13.4.4. By End-use

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5. Latin America Light Therapy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5.1. By Product

13.5.2. By Application

13.5.3. By Light Type

13.5.4. By End-use

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6. Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.1. By Product

13.6.2. By Application

13.6.3. By Light Type

13.6.4. By End-use

13.6.5. By Country

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

Continue @…



