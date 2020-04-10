Latest Research report on Renewable Energy Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Renewable Energy market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Renewable Energy analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including By Type, By End User Type.



Renewable source of energy is gaining a strong foothold in the energy industry. Sources such as solar power, wind power, and water power are commonly used to produce renewable energy. Global warming and air & water pollution are the major issues surrounding the use of fossil fuel in energy generation. With the rise in the average temperature of the earth’s climate system and the ever-increasing demand for energy, the renewable source of energy provides the best solution to tackle the side effect of using fossil fuels. The carbon footprint produced by the renewable source of energy is significantly low as compared to other fossil fuels, which reduces the impact of global warming. Furthermore, high demand for energy by developed countries propels them towards the use of renewable sources to cater to their requirement.

The demand for renewable source of energy is fueled by increase in demand for energy coupled with depletion of non-renewable source of energy such as petroleum, coal, and natural gas. Furthermore, the market is driven by increase in awareness about environmental safety and security. However, high cost of investment for the infrastructural setup impedes this market growth. Continuous development of new technologies in renewable source and increased government funding offer new opportunities for market expansion.

The global renewable energy market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into hydro & ocean power, wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, and geothermal energy. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include General Electric (GE Power), CPFL Energia S.A., Terra-Gen, LLC, Tata Power Company Limited, IHI Corporation, Alstom SA, Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, and Enel Green Power S.P.A.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2014-2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.

– Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

– Key players of the renewable energy market are also listed.

– This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

– An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominant opportunities.

Key market Renewable Energy Market key segments:

By Type

– Hydro & Ocean Power

– – Wave Energy

– – Tidal Energy

– – Other

– Wind Energy

– – Offshore

– – Onshore

– Solar Energy

– – Solar PV

– – CSP

– Bioenergy

– – Bio-alcohol

– – Biomass

– – Bio-diesel

– – Others

– Geothermal Energy

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial & Others

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. SCOPE AND DEFINITION

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2. MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS AND TREND ANALYSIS

2.3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND RECENT INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. GROWTH DRIVERS

3.1.1. Decline in costs

3.1.2. Government initiatives

3.1.3. Increase in demand from corporate buyers

3.1.4. Impact analysis

3.2. RESTRAINS AND CHALLENGES

3.2.1. Lack of information

3.2.2. Huge investments

3.2.3. Impact analysis

3.3. PORTERS ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Industry rivalry

3.3.5. Threat of new entrants

3.4. GLOBAL RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET SHARES ANALYSIS, 2014-2025

3.4.1. Global renewable energy technologies market share, by type, 2014-2025

3.4.2. Global renewable energy technologies market share, by end user, 2014-2025

3.4.3. Global renewable energy technologies market share, by geography, 2014-2025

CHAPTER 4 RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. HYDRO & OCEAN POWER

4.1.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.1.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.1.3. Wave Energy

4.1.3.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.1.3.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.1.4. Tidal energy

4.1.4.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.1.4.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.1.5. Other

4.1.5.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.1.5.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.2. WIND ENERGY

4.2.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.2.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.2.3. Offshore

4.2.3.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.2.3.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.2.4. Onshore

4.2.4.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.2.4.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.3. SOLAR ENERGY

4.3.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.3.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.3.3. Solar PV

4.3.3.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.3.3.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.3.4. CSP

4.3.4.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.3.4.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.4. BIOENERGY

4.4.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.4.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.4.3. Bio-alcohol

4.4.3.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.4.3.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.4.4. Biomass

4.4.4.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.4.4.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.4.5. Bio-diesel

4.4.5.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.4.5.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.4.6. Others

4.4.6.1. Historical market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.4.6.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

4.5. GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

4.5.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

4.5.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

CHAPTER 5 RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. RESIDENTIAL

5.1.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

5.1.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

5.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

5.2.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

5.3. INDUSTRIAL AND OTHERS

5.3.1. Historical Market size, by region, 2014-2016

5.3.2. Market forecast, by region, 2017-2025

Continue @…



