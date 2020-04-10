Latin America Advanced Farming Technique Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2016-2022

Summary:

Latin America Advanced Farming Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2016–2022

Advanced farming is termed as an IT based farming management to analyze, manage, and identify the variability in the fields for projection, optimum profitability, and sustainability of the land resource. Advanced farming provides benefits for both environment and economic sectors such as reducing the use of fertilizers, water, pesticides, and herbicides by using the farm equipment. Some of the major drivers are monitoring the plant and soil, saving time and cost in the production of crops, providing better information for management decisions, and reducing the use of excess run-off water.

According to Infoholic Research, the “Latin America Advanced Farming Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The market is growing due to the growth of population and uncultivated land in the Latin America region. The increase in the population will force the farmers to come up with a good yield of crops and thus, using advanced farming helps in improving the productivity with a different set of technologies.

Some of the players included in the report are Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corp., Deere & Company, and AgJunction Inc. The advanced farming market is segmented by technologies, applications, services, deployment model, and countries. The High Precision Positioning Systems (HPPS) is expected to reach $75.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. In farming, HPPS is used for collecting, storing, processing, and offering data to manage the farm. In addition, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) provides accurate information and allows farmers to work in low visibility of field conditions such as fog, dust, rain, and darkness. The countries included in the report are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia. Brazil holds the largest share of the market whereas other countries are projected to have great opportunities in the market in the coming years

The study covers and analyzes the “Latin America Advanced Farming” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The agriculture sector plays a major role in Latin America’s GDP with a steady growth of population and growing food requirements in the region. The farmers in the region have started utilizing the advanced farming techniques to increase the productivity and reduce the environmental risks.

The advanced farming technologies such as HPPS and VRT help the farmers to take informed decisions about crop harvesting and thereby increase the yield. Alternatively, advanced farming has become a keystone of sustainable agriculture and it compliments crops, soil, and farmers. Since the past 2–3 years, the cloud based farming management systems are being implemented in the advanced farming market. With the help of farming management systems, the farmers can now monitor or track the farm activities from any location by using mobile devices. Many providers in the region have started to provide this service to farmers to improve and develop the way of farming being done.

The factors such as government investments, growing food requirements, and the need for water management systems are driving the advanced farming market growth. Small farmers in the region have started implementing advanced farming technologies with the help of government support, especially in the countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.

Today, a lot of farming companies are partnering with the technology and telecom operators to improve the present advanced farming techniques. With the increase in the number of advanced farming projects and programs in Latin America, the advanced farming market in Latin America is expected to grow rapidly in the next 5–6 years. The Latin America advanced farming market is expected to reach $541.8 million by 2022.

Regional Overview:

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile,Colombia,Ecuador,Peru,Mexico,Uruguay, Others.

Key Players:

Trimble Navigation, AGCO Corp, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AqJunction, IBM, Microsoft Corp, Yara, Valmount Industries Inc, Aqribotix,AqDNA,Smart Fertilizer Management, FTI Pty Ltd, BovControl, Strider, 8villages,