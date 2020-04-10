Load Carriage System Market – Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Load carriage system include clothing, protecting ensembles such as helmet or body armor, food, and water. The carriage of such external weights for long and continuous periods can hinder the overall performance. It is designed to make tasks easier for soldiers, by enabling them to carry their loads and complete their tasks and missions, with minimum degradation in performance. However, the high probability of injuries is one of the restraints for the growth of the military load carriage systems market. Therefore, market players are focusing on technological advancements that would reduce body pain, stress, and fatigue. This along with the usage of robots for load carriage is currently trending in the market.

Military Load Carriage Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6199

Soldiers are often expected to carry heavy loads over long distances. There is a general need for the military forces to maintain mobility and sustainability, as well as exhibit their ultimate performance on the battlefield with an external load. There are numerous other examples, over the years, which show the adverse effects of heavy load carriage on the performance and operational success of the soldiers. During extreme climatic conditions, the complexity of military operations continuously require soldiers to carry mission-specific apparatus and move on foot for prolonged durations.

The growing rivalry and disputes among countries is among the major drivers that would fuel the demand for military load carriage systems. As the war zones are mostly located in rugged and mountainous areas, soldiers need to sustain their energy and perform effectively. Furthermore, the carriage of pharmaceuticals, communication systems, and artillery are equally important during any military mission.

There were several contracts that supported the growth of the market. For instance, in 2009, BAE Systems signed a contract with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for production of Modular Lightweight Load Carrying Equipment (MOLLE) Core Rifleman Sets, Ruck sets, and components. In 2010, Boston Dynamics signed a contract with DARPA to a new robot mule to help soldiers on foot carry gear in the field. Therefore, the global military load carriage systems market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Type

Bag Pack

Wearable

By Configuration

Shoulder Mounted

Waist Mounted

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Military Load Carriage System Market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global military load carriage system by its type, configuration, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in global military load carriage system market are Aegis Engineering Limited (U.K), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K), Boston Dynamics (U.S.), CQC (U.K), Lockheed Martin (U.S), Australian Defense Apparel (Australia), Honeywell International Inc.(U.S), ADS, Inc. (U.S.A), and Sarkar Defense Solutions (U.K).

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-load-carriage-system-market-6199

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]