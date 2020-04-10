Logistics Robots Global Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis 2025

Global Logistics Robots Industry

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of logistics robotics includes picking robots, AGVs and others, and the proportion of AGVs in 2012 is about 63%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Logistics Robotics is widely used in warehouse and outdoor. The most proportion of logistics robotics is warehouse, and the share is 80.63% in 2016. The trend of warehouse is decreasing.

In 2018, the global Logistics Robots market size was 1750 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9480 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Market analysis by product type

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Market analysis by market

Warehouse

Outdoor

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

