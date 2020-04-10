Market Trend : Global Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Semiconductor Production Equipment market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Semiconductor Production Equipment market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Semiconductor Production Equipment market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

This report presents the worldwide Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Semiconductor production equipment is divided into front-end and back-end process equipment. The front-end process includes the cutting-edge technology and integration. This process includes the silicon wafer process for manufacturing multiple integrated devices and the designing of electric circuits on the wafers. The back-end process involves chip assembling and the test process that includes dicing wafers and testing the chips.

The rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and network switches will drive the growth prospects for the foundry segment during the predicted period.

The Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ASML

Applied Materials

Tokyo Electron

KLA-Tencor

Lam Research

Aixtron

ASM International

Veeco

Charm Engineering

DI Corporation

DMS

Eugene Technology

Exicon

From30

Global Standard Technology

Hanmi Semiconductor

Jusung Engineering

Kookje Electric Korea

Mirae

Mujin

Neontech

Nikon Instruments

Semes

Shinsung E&G

Teradyne

Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) Breakdown Data by Type

Front-End Process Equipment

Back-End Process Equipment

Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) Breakdown Data by Application

Foundries

Memory Manufacturers

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)

Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

