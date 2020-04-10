Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Overview

This report on the global medical baby monitoring devices market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations, which are expected to influence the growth of the medical baby monitoring devices market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

This report on the medical baby monitoring devices market is categorized on the basis of product type, connectivity, hardware, application, and region. Rise in number of employed parents, increase in disposable income etc. are seen as key drivers of the medical baby monitoring devices market across the globe. Increase in demand for baby monitors in emerging economies and new innovations and technological development is anticipated to create good opportunities in the medical baby monitoring devices market. Evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the industry. In order to cater to a wide range of customers across the world, manufacturers and distributors of baby monitors are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. Rise in popularity of smart baby monitors will trigger the growth of the medical baby monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Key Segments

The medical baby monitoring devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type, connectivity, hardware, application, and region. Based on product type, the market has been classified into video monitor, audio monitor, and others. On the basis of connectivity, the market has been categorized into wireless and wired. In terms of hardware, the report is divided into camera, sensors, and others. Based on application, the report is bifurcated into hospital, residential, and nursery. Based on region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The regions are bifurcated in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Germany, Canada, France, U.K., India, Japan, China, GCC, and Brazil.

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the medical baby monitoring devices market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is also included in the report. Value chain analysis shows work flow in the medical baby monitoring devices market and identifies types and raw material providers of this industry. Consumer buying behavior analysis and technological overview have been added in the report. It also covers region-wise price trend analysis. The comprehensive medical baby monitoring devices market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the medical baby monitoring devices market growth. The analysis has also been provided for each segment in terms of product type, connectivity, hardware, and application and region.

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape, which covers market share analysis of major players in the global medical baby monitoring devices market based on their evenues, and profiles of prominent players. The market share analysis benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors such as topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments and strategy of leading players in the medical baby monitoring devices market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global medical baby monitoring devices market include Angelcare Monitors Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Snuza, Hisense, Windeln.De, and Sony Corporation.

The global medical baby monitoring devices market has been segmented as follows:

Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type

– Video Monitor

– Breathing Monitor

– Movement Monitor

– Audio Monitor

– Others

– Sleep Tracker (wristwatch)

– Wall Mountable Stand

Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Hardware

– Camera

– Room Temperature Sensor Camera

– Motion & Sound Detection

– Temperature & Motion Detection

– Sensors

– Under the Mattress

– Diaper Attachment

– Smart Wearable

– Others (Camera sensing, Non-wearable)

Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Application

– Hospital

– Residential

– Nursery

