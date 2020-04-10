On-demand Transportation Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2018 -2026

On-demand Transportation Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for on-demand transportation at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global on-demand transportation market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for on-demand transportation services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global on-demand transportation market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global on-demand transportation market by segmenting it in terms of type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy level, power source, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for on-demand transportation service in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global on-demand transportation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The global on-demand transportation market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for internet- and smartphone-based transportation services such as ride-sharing, vehicle leasing or rental, and ride sourcing. Lower number of vehicles per 1000 people across several nations, increase in population, rapid rise in urbanization, and rise in number of working class people willing to travel to their workplaces and homes coupled with a lack of proper public transportation facilities are fueling the demand for ride hailing services across the globe, which in turn is fueling the global on-demand transportation market.

The report provides the estimated market size of on-demand transportation for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy level, power source, application, and geography segments. Market size and forecast for each type, vehicle type, business model, autonomy level, and power source have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Consumer Connectivity Association, ACRA, World Bank, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, LinkedIn interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global On-demand transportation market has been segmented as follows:

Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Type

– Ride-sharing

– Vehicle Rental/Leasing

– Ride Sourcing

Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Business Model

– P2P

– B2B

– B2C

Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Vehicle Type

– Passenger Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Buses & Coaches

– Micro-mobility

Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Autonomy Level

– Manual

– Semi-autonomous

– Autonomous

Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Power Source

– Fuel Powered

– HEV (HEV)

– PHEV (PHEV)

– BEV (BEV)

Global On-demand Transportation Market, by Application

– Passenger Transportation

– Goods Transportation

