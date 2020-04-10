Ornamental Plant Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Ornamental Plant Market – By Type (Cutflowers, Indoor & Potted Plants, Trees and Shrubs, Others), By Habitat (Desert Plants, Forests or Land Plants, Aerial Plants, Aquatic Plants), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ornamental Plant Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Ornamental Plant Market

Growing Demand for Household Plants

Rising interest of millennials in household plants is one of the major factors driving the growth of global ornamental plant market. Further, entry of various leading e-commerce players such as Amazon is envisioned to bolster the growth of ornamental plants market in the years ahead. In United States, millennials generally account for more than 31% sale of household plants in 2016. Internet search trend data from Google showed that household plants searches has risen to ten times since 2010. Further, this blooming interest in household plants is believed to intensify the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Nursery and Horticulture Industry

Horticulture and nursery industry trends are witnessing rapid change across. Since past three decades, a major shift trend from cuts flowers towards pot plants is being observed. For instance, since 1980, import and production of pot flowers increased in United States. Similarly, various other nations including China, India, among others has increased the production of pot flowers. This continuous growth is signaling positive growth of pot plant industry which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global ornamental plants market.

Rising Construction Activities

Rapid urbanization, coupled with growing population have increased the construction activities across the globe, especially in emerging countries. Growing investment in construction activities and overspending on interior and exterior architecture are anticipated to fuel the demand for ornamental plants market. Influenced by internet and environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly planting ornamental plants to create a natural & aesthetic environment. Commercial buildings such as hotels, restaurants and others are also using ornamental plants for decorative purposes. This rising development for new infrastructure is anticipated to bolster the growth of global ornamental plants market in upcoming years.

Barriers – Ornamental Plant Market

However, low per capita spending on ornamental plants in developing nations are anticipated to limit the growth of global market. Apart form this, high cost of potted plants and plants from organized market as compared to un-organized market in another factor restraining the growth of global ornamental plant market.

Segmentation Analysis

The ornamental plant market is segmented in different categories including by type, by habitat, by application and by distribution channel. The market is segmented by type into cutflowers, indoor & potted plants, trees and shrubs and others. Among this segment, cutflowers segment is expected to capture significant shares of the market in 2018. Global cutflowwers segment segment was totaled at USD XXX.X billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XXX.X billion in 2024 at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, based on the application, the ornamental plant market is further sub-segmented into residential and commercial applications. Among which commercial segment is about to register a remarkable growth rate in upcoming years. The report is further breakdown into two more sections: by distribution channels (online stores, offline stores) and by habitat (desert plants, forests or land plants, aerial plants, aquatic plants).

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. When it comes to ornamental plant market, Europe is the leader in ornamental plant market. The Europe region has acquired significant market shares and is poised to continue its dominance in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players such as Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi,Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers and other notable players of the global ornamental plant market. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by business segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Segmentation

By Type

– Cutflowers

– Indoor & Potted Plants

– Trees and Shrubs

– Others

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

By Distribution Channel:

– Offline Channels

– Online Channels

By Habitat

– Desert Plants

– Forests or Land Plants

– Aerial Plants

– Aquatic Plants

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

