Particle Therapy Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2026

Particle Therapy Market – Overview

This report on the particle therapy market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of cancer patients opting for particle therapy and incidences of brain tumor occurrence among the geriatric population are boosting the usage of proton and carbon therapy. Less pain and high definition healing technology are major drivers of the global particle therapy market.

The particle therapy market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on services, therapy, cancer application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major player’s product portfolio-based on technology & cancer application to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global particle therapy market.

Based on therapy, the market has been segmented into proton therapy, carbon therapy, and other therapy. The therapy segment has been analyzed based on available centers providing particle therapy, cost-effectiveness, and preference for therapy by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on services, the market has been segmented into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, and synchrocyclotrons. The therapy segment has been analyzed based on available centers established with different services in different regions/country, cost-effectiveness, and preference for therapy by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the particle therapy market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The particle therapy market has also been segmented based on the application of particle therapy for cancer treatment. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global particle therapy market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global particle therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBA Worldwide, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Advanced Oncotherapy PLC., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Provision Healthcare, LLC, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Protom International, Inc., and Danfysik A/S.

The global particle therapy market has been segmented as given below:

Global Particle Therapy Market, by Therapy

– Proton Therapy

– Carbon Therapy

– Other Therapy

Global Particle Therapy Market, by Cancer Application

– Pediatric Cancer

– Lung Cancer

– Bladder Cancer

– Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors (BSCT)

– Breast Cancer

– Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers

– Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

– Head and Neck Cancers (HNC)

– Others

Global Particle Therapy Market, by Services

– Cyclotrons

– Synchrotrons

– Synchrocyclotrons

Global Particle Therapy Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Specialty Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

