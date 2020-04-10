Popular Trends : Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemical Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Oilfield Stimulation Chemical Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

The Oilfield Stimulation Chemical market is witnessing new opportunities in industrial and consumer applications. New avenues in the next few years are likely to be fueled by the diversity of demand of end-use industries. A growing body of research in recent years have focused on improving the toxicity profile of chemicals, thereby propelling its acceptance. Substantial advances have been made in the synthesis of key product types, thereby fueling the prospects of the Oilfield Stimulation Chemical market. Key players are expected to pour money into developing economies, as maturing demand in developed regions may lower their profitability in the near future. Established players in the Oilfield Stimulation Chemical market are expected to enter into long-term partnerships and agreements, make strategic mergers, and focus on acquisitions, to get access to new production technologies.

Commonly used stimulation techniques are 1) acidizing and 2) fracturing. Oil and natural gas stimulation differs– natural gas wells require stimulation roughly twice as often as oil wells. Completion & Stimulation includes Clear brine fluids, Shale inhibitors, Lubricants, Non-emulsifiers, H2S scavengers, Defoamers, Surfactants, Viscosifiers, Anti-sludge, Acid retarders, Asphaltene control, Corrosion inhibitors, Wetting agents, Foaming agents, Mutual solvents, Micellar solvents, Iron control/chelating agent, Reducing agents, Biocides, Fluid Loss control, etc.

From 2014-2016, almost all of the oilfield chemical company’s revenues have experienced various degrees of decline due to weak demand of shale gas. Hydraulic fracturing continues globally, but primarily in North America. While hydraulic fracking grew during 201114, with lowered crude oil pricing, it is showed that consumption declined by 36% in 2015. In 2017, the global oilfield chemical industry began to pick up.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

Clariant

Lubrizol

Flotek Industries

Borregaard LignoTech

Innospec

Calumet

Ashland

TETRA Technologies

Kemira

CNPC

CNOOC

Oilfield Stimulation Chemical Breakdown Data by Type

Acidizing

Fracturing

Oilfield Stimulation Chemical Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

Oilfield Stimulation Chemical Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



