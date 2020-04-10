Reusable Water Bottles Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

KD Market Insights offers an extensive study on Reusable Water Bottles Market 2017, which represents a detailed analysis of the report. The report on Reusable Water Bottles market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The exclusive data offered in the report is collected by research and industry expert team.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Reusable Water Bottles Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Reusable Water Bottles Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Size & Forecast

Global Reusable Water Bottles market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Reusable Water Bottles market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type:

– Plain Water Bottles

– Insulated Water Bottles

– Filtered Water Bottles

– Collapsible Water Bottles

– Infuser Water Bottles

– Growlers Water Bottles

– Other Water Bottles

Based on Material Type:

– Polymer Water Bottles

– Metal Water Bottles

– Glass Water Bottles

– Silicone Water Bottles

Based on Primary Usage:

– Everyday Water Bottles

– Sports Water Bottles

– Travel Water Bottles

– Other Utilities Water Bottles

Based on Size:

– 8-12 oz Water Bottles

– 16-27 oz Water Bottles

– 32 oz Water Bottles

– 40 oz Water Bottles

– 64 oz Water Bottles

– 1 gallon and above Water Bottles

Based on Sales Channel:

– Supermarket/ Hypermarket

– Independent Stores

– E-Commerce

– Other Channels

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Reusable Water Bottles market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Reusable Water Bottles market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– CAMELBAK PRODUCTS, LLC.

– BRITA GmBH

– Klean Kanteen, Inc.

– Tupperware Brands Corporation

– Contigo

– Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd.

– AQASANA, Inc.

– Bulletin Bottle

– Thermos LLC

– Nalge Nunc International Corp

– S’Well Corporation

– O2COOL, LLC

– Nathan Sports, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Reusable Water Bottles Market

3. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Reusable Water Bottles Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Plain Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Insulated Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Filtered Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Collapsible Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Infuser Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.9. Growlers Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.10. Other Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Material Type

10.4. Polymer Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Metal Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Glass Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Silicone Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Primary Usage

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Primary Usage

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Primary Usage

11.4. Everyday Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Sports Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Travel Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Other Utilities Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Size

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Size

12.4. 8-12 oz Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. 16-27 oz Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. 32 oz Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. 40 oz Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.8. 64 oz Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.9. 1 gallon and above Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.4. Supermarket/ Hypermarket Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Independent Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. E-Commerce Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. Other Channels Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Reusable Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Product Type

14.2.2. By Material Type

14.2.3. By Primary Usage

14.2.4. By Size

14.2.5. By Sales Channel

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Reusable Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Product Type

14.3.2. By Material Type

14.3.3. By Primary Usage

14.3.4. By Size

14.3.5. By Sales Channel

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4. Asia Pacific Reusable Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.1. By Product Type

14.4.2. By Material Type

14.4.3. By Primary Usage

14.4.4. By Size

14.4.5. By Sales Channel

14.4.6. By Country

14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5. Latin America Reusable Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.1. By Product Type

14.5.2. By Material Type

14.5.3. By Primary Usage

14.5.4. By Size

14.5.5. By Sales Channel

14.5.6. By Country

14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6. Middle East & Africa Reusable Water Bottles Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.1. By Product Type

14.6.2. By Material Type

14.6.3. By Primary Usage

14.6.4. By Size

14.6.5. By Sales Channel

14.6.6. By Geography

14.6.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

14.6.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

14.6.6.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.6.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.6.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share of Key Players

15.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Reusable Water Bottles Market

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. CAMELBAK PRODUCTS, LLC.

15.3.1.1. Product Offered

15.3.1.2. Business Strategy

15.3.1.3. Financials

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

15.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

15.3.2. BRITA GmBH

15.3.3. Klean Kanteen, Inc.

15.3.4. Tupperware Brands Corporation

15.3.5. Contigo

15.3.6. Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd.

15.3.7. AQASANA, Inc.

15.3.8. Bulletin Bottle

15.3.9. Thermos LLC

15.3.10. Nalge Nunc International Corp

15.3.11. S’Well Corporation

15.3.12. O2COOL, LLC

15.3.13. Nathan Sports, Inc.

15.3.14. Other Major & Niche Key Players

Continue….

