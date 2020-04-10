Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Global Industry Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario Through 2018 – 2026

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Overview

The global sinus dilation devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, procedure, patient type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global sinus dilation devices market.

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents, endoscopy, FESS instruments, and others. The endoscopy segment has been further categorized into sinuscopes and rhinoscopes. Additionally, the market has been segmented based on procedure and patient type.

Based on end-user, the global sinus dilation devices market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ENT clinics. The ENT clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global sinus dilation devices market include Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Acclarent, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Entellus Medical Inc. (Stryker), Intersect ENT, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Dalent LLC.

The global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, by Product

– Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

– Sinus Stents

– Endoscopy

– Sinuscopes

– Rhinoscopes

– FESS Instruments

– Others

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, by Procedure

– Standalone

– Hybrid

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, by Patient Type

– Adult

– Pediatric

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– ENT Clinics

